Man left shaken after knife attack in Derry

A man has been left badly shaken after a knife attack in Derry.

Just before 4:30pm on Thursday afternoon last, a man was walking along the Glengalliagh Road in Galliagh and was assaulted.

It’s reported a man in his 60s lunged at the victim with a knife before walking away in the direction of a nearby shopping centre.

The suspect is believed to have been wearing a black baseball cap, black coat, blue chequered shirt, grey work trousers with black pockets and black knee patches, and black boots.

The victim was uninjured.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.