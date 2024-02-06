Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below.

We have a chat with Councillor Nicolas Crossan on a new survey which shows an increase in abuse of elected representatives and later we talk to two concerned parents on safety issues at Dunkineely National School:

We start with ‘Community Garda Information’, Niall Blaney reacts to missing out an a nomination to contest the EU elections, there’s news on a petition to have access restored to Grianan of Aileach and Deputy Joe McHugh reacts to the passing of former Taoiseach john Bruton:

Joe ’90’ O’Donnell chats to Greg about his life and being 50 years sober and we hear why the decision has been made to close a popular business in Dunfanaghy. There’s also a chat about a sophisticated new scam:

Concerns raised over Letterkenny land residential decisions amid housing pressures

6 February 2024
psni car
News, Top Stories

PSNI in Derry and Strabane Respond to More than 200 Calls

6 February 2024
Screenshot 2024-02-06 151711
News, Top Stories

Snow and ice warning for Donegal this Thursday

6 February 2024
County House Lifford
News, Audio, Top Stories

County councillors fear for safety from public abuse

6 February 2024
