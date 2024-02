Police in Derry and Strabane responded to more than 200 calls from Friday last until Monday, including domestic assaults, anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.

Two officers were assaulted in the Queens Quay area of Derry on Monday. A man was arrested, and the two officers remain on duty. The incident follows a police vehicle being damaged in the Creggan area of the city on Sunday.

Chief Inspector Siobhan Watt described the two incidents as “completely unacceptable.”