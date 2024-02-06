Teenager killed in Derry in weekend stabbing was targeted in revenge attack

A court has heard a teenager, who was stabbed to death in County Derry last week, was targeted in a revenge attack following an earlier assault.

Two brothers appeared in court today, charged with the murder of 17-year old Blake Newland in Limavady on Friday night.

27-year old Stephen Owen McGlinchey of Dunmore Place, and 29-year old Andrew McGlinchey from Roe Mill Gardens – both in Limavady – appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via video link.

The pair have been remanded in custody.

Two 16-year-old boys later appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent – their case was adjourned until March 4th.