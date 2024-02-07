24 Active Travel schemes in Donegal to share €4.5m in funding

24 Active Travel schemes in Donegal are to share €4.5 million.

An additional €500,000 has been announced for a Bus Stop Enhancement Programme in the county.

A total of €290m is being allocated to local authorities across Ireland to support the rollout of walking and cycling infrastructure in 2024.

The projects benefitting in Donegal include the Donegal Town One Way Active Travel Scheme, the Ballyshannon to Bundoran Active Travel Cycle Scheme as well as the delivery of a footpath in Manorcunningham.