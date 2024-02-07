Almost 45% of cars failed NCT in Donegal in 2023

Almost 45% of cars failed the NCT test in Donegal in 2023.

52,135 tests were carried out in the county last year. According to recent statistics from Applus, of those, just over 24,990 passed, 23,320 failed and 3,823 failed dangerously.

Letterkenny’s test centre recorded 1,700 dangerous fails – the highest of all centres in the county.

Meanwhile, the Donegal Town centre had the highest pass rate at 48.8%.

The main reasons for failure were; steering and suspension, lighting and electrical, the ‘side slip test’ and tyres and wheels.