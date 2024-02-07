Arranmore RNLI undertake 26 hour long rescue mission

Arranmore RNLI underwent a 26 hour long rescue mission over the bank holiday weekend.

It seen a fishing vessel with five people onboard brought to safety 48 miles north of Arranmore.

At 10.50pm on Sunday evening, the Coast Guard requested the Donegal lifeboat

In conditions which seen swells of up to five and half metres and winds of up to 60kph, it was decided that a tow to bring the fishing vessel to a suitable safe port was the best course of action.

Arranmore RNLI took the vessel back to Rathmullen pier at a speed of 1.2 to 3 knots.

The lifeboat crew were met there by their colleagues from Lough Swilly RNLI, who provided them with warm food before they embarked on the final leg of their journey home, where they arrived at 1:20am on Tuesday morning.

It was the second callout over the St. Bridget’s bank holiday weekend for the crew following a medical evacuation from the island earlier on the Sunday.