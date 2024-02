Dylan Browne McMonagle is making a quick dash return to Australia.

The Donegal Jockey will ride in the $2 million dollars Inglis Millennium at Royal Randwick this Saturday.

Dylan will be onboard the highly fancied Ciaran Mahor trained Odinson.

He will have two rides at the meet, his other mount is Another Will in race three.

In a recent brief trip to Australia, Dylan took six wins Down Under over the Christmas and New Year period.