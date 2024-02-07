Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters, Ep 181 – New car sales, plus Hanna Van der Walt, Bloem Coffee Shop

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore takes a close look at the latest new car sales registrations in Donegal and reveals what the most popular brand, make and colour were in the county for the key month of January, which traditionally sees more sales than any other month.

Meanwhile, his special guest this week is Hanna Van der Walt from South Africa. Three years ago she came to Ireland with her husband Walter – with the intention of being here for around a year.

Hanna and Walter Van der Walt outside Bloem Coffee Shop in Letterkenny

In October, she ventured into business and opened her Bloem Coffee Shop in Letterkenny.

Firstly, Chris outlines the car stats and then we find out about Hanna’s journey as he visited her shop to hear her story:

