Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCC being urged to stop using Glyphosate based weedkiller

A Donegal gardener has set up a petition calling on Donegal County Council to cease using Roundup, a Glyphosate based weed killer.

Barrie Quinn, owner of Portnoo Market Garden claims evidence shows the use of the product is damaging to people’s health and the environment.

Last November, Ireland voted favour of a 10-year renewal of the EU licence for glyphosate, with the Department of Agriculture saying it supported the renewal based on exceptionally detailed scientific assessments by two EU scientific agencies, which did not identify any critical areas of concern.

However, Barrie Quinn told today’s Nine til Noon Show there are serious issues which he believes the Council should follow the lead of Cork County Council which no longer uses the product…….

The petition can be accessed here –

https://www.change.org/p/urge-donegal-county-council-to-cease-the-use-of-weed-killer-glyphosate?recruiter=1321966032&recruited_by_id=856155b0-8584-11ee-9d9d-338ccd91e9e8&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page&utm_medium=copylink

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

glyphosate
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC being urged to stop using Glyphosate based weedkiller

7 February 2024
Thurs Update
News, Top Stories

Updated snow and ice warning coming into effect at 5am tomorrow morning

7 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 February 2024
nct letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Almost 45% of cars failed NCT in Donegal in 2023

7 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

glyphosate
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC being urged to stop using Glyphosate based weedkiller

7 February 2024
Thurs Update
News, Top Stories

Updated snow and ice warning coming into effect at 5am tomorrow morning

7 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 February 2024
nct letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Almost 45% of cars failed NCT in Donegal in 2023

7 February 2024
Measles
News, Audio, Top Stories

Parents in NW urged to ensure children are up to date with MMR vaccines ahead of mid term break

7 February 2024
donegaltown2
News, Top Stories

24 Active Travel schemes in Donegal to share €4.5m in funding

7 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube