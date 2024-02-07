DCC being urged to stop using Glyphosate based weedkiller

A Donegal gardener has set up a petition calling on Donegal County Council to cease using Roundup, a Glyphosate based weed killer.

Barrie Quinn, owner of Portnoo Market Garden claims evidence shows the use of the product is damaging to people’s health and the environment.

Last November, Ireland voted favour of a 10-year renewal of the EU licence for glyphosate, with the Department of Agriculture saying it supported the renewal based on exceptionally detailed scientific assessments by two EU scientific agencies, which did not identify any critical areas of concern.

However, Barrie Quinn told today’s Nine til Noon Show there are serious issues which he believes the Council should follow the lead of Cork County Council which no longer uses the product…….

The petition can be accessed here –

https://www.change.org/p/urge-donegal-county-council-to-cease-the-use-of-weed-killer-glyphosate?recruiter=1321966032&recruited_by_id=856155b0-8584-11ee-9d9d-338ccd91e9e8&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=share_for_starters_page&utm_medium=copylink