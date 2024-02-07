DCC cover one third of recommendations for Draft County Development Plan 2024

A Special meeting of Donegal County Council only covered a third of proposed changes from the Office of Planning Regulator for the Draft County Development Plan 2024.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Martin Harley says it’s important that councillors take their time as the decisions made will remain in effect for the next six years.

The meeting adjourned at 5 o’clock yesterday evening, after beginning at 10am and members will meet again on Monday at 9:30am.

It’s hoped that the County Development Plan 2024 will take effect before June.

Cllr. Harley says it’s a tight deadline but it’s important the plan is one for the people of Donegal: