Derry City Council approves 16 new houses in Prehen

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee have approved a new residential development containing 16 dwellings in the Prehen area of the city.

At the Committee’s monthly meeting at Council’s Derry Road offices in Strabane, the application by Greysteel Limited on the site of 8A and 10 Prehen Road was approved by Members.

The development consists of 2 detached and 8 semi-detached dwellings and 6 apartments.

Chair of Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Sean Mooney, welcomed the approval that will help meet the high demand for private homes which currently exists in the city.

“The finished development will offer modern accommodation to families and individuals in this established and settled area of the city with convenience to both the city centre and the A5 road network,” he said.

