Dinny McGinley’s LCC nomination recalled as Dail pays tribute to John Bruton

The state funeral for former Taoiseach John Bruton will take place this Saturday.

He’ll lie in repose at Saints Peter’s and Paul’s Church in Dunboyne, County Meath from 7 o’clock on Friday evening.

Funeral mass will then take place in the church at 11 o’clock on Saturday morning, followed by burial in Rooske Cemetery in Dunboyne.

The former Fine Gael leader – who served as Taoiseach in the Rainbow Coalition from 1994 to 1997 – died yesterday at the age 76, following a long illness.

Meanwhile, the Dáil has been paying tribute to Mr. Bruton who served as Taoiseach from 1994 to 1997.

Donegal TD Joe McHugh said John Bruton was a force of nature…….

During the tributes, Green Party Leader Minister Eamon Ryan recalled a time directly after the Rainbow Coalition, when a Leas Ceann Comhairle was being chosen for the incoming Dail which would be led by the then Fianna Fail leader Bertie Ahern.

The then Donegal South West Deputy Dinny McGinley was nominated for the position, and Green TD Trevor Sergeant was to have supported him, but much to John Bruton’s annoyance, things didn’t go according to plan..………..

Advertisement

