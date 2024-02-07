€20m announced to enhance research and innovation opportunities at ATU

The Atlantic Technological University is to receive €20 million to enhance research and innovation opportunities.

It’s part of an €84 million allocation announced today by Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris.

The programme will establish, equip, and staff regional research and innovation offices within TUs to enable deepened engagement with local and regional business, industry, and enterprise stakeholders.

ATU President, Dr Orla Flynn in welcoming the funding says the North West has suffered for many years without such research and innovation: