FAI looking to roll out summer football

Donegal clubs could be set for a change to summer football.

As part of the Pathways Plan, FAI Director of Football Marc Canham is seeking to implement summer football across all levels of Irish football.

The now defuncted Ulster Senior League was played in the same time frame as the League of Ireland but junior football in both Inishowen and Donegal is played under winter football from August to April .

Canham also wants to see the establishment of eight regional football associations, with an enlarged pyramid beneath the League of Ireland.

The FAI will host regional consultations in the coming weeks including a meeting in Donegal.

