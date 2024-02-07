Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai catch driver speeding outside Dunkineely NS

Dunkineely National School

Gardai have conducted a checkpoint outside Dunkineely National School where serious safety concerns have repeatedly been raised.

Most recently, a video shows a number of motorists ignoring the red light signal at the crossing outside the school while a mother and her child waited to cross.

The Donegal Town Roads Policing Unit yesterday carried out a speed check at the school and observed driver behaviour at the traffic lights.

One driver was caught travelling at 69KPH in the 50KPH zone. They have been fined €160 and handed 3 penalty points.

Gardai are appealing to drivers to slow down, be particularly careful when travelling in school areas, be prepared to stop and obey all traffic signals.

