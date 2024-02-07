Lengthy back and fourth surrounding rural area types in special meeting of Donegal County Council

There was a large amount of back and fourth surrounding the proposed designation of rural area types in the Draft Donegal County Development Plan 2024.

Historically areas which seen a decrease in population between censuses would have been classified as a weaker rural area.

These areas would have seen planning permission for permanent housing granted with more ease compared to that of a stronger rural area.

The proposed rural areas seen the amalgamation of both to a stronger status.

Cllr. Liam Blaney opposed the change, and after some time the larger area was proposed to be viewed as ‘weaker’ pending approval from the regulator: