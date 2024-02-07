Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Parents in NW urged to ensure children are up to date with MMR vaccines ahead of mid term break

The HSE’s Consultant in Public Health Medicine in the North West is appealing to parents to ensure their children are up to date with their MMR vaccines ahead of the mid term break.

The World Health Organisation has expressed concern over the increase in measles cases in the UK and Europe with low vaccination rates blamed.

In the Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo and West Cavan region vaccine uptake was 82% last year, below the recommended 95%.

Dr Anthony Breslin says while there has been no confirmed cases of the disease in the North West this year, preventative measures need to be taken to limit the spread of it:

 

