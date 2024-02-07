Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour we discuss should Ireland consider nuclear for its electricity needs and later there’s news of a recruitment campaign for the Donegal Fire Service:

In this hours there’s information on what you are being asked to vote on in referendums next month and what we all could do to support people with dementia:

There is news of a campaign to stop local authorities using dangerous chemicals to kill weeds, Chris is in with business news and there’s advice for a listener who has been left by her siblings to care for her mother:

Advertisement

