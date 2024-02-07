Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Zoe McGlynn departs Sion Swifts for Sligo Rovers

Donegal’s Zoe McGlynn has signed for Sligo Rovers ahead of the 2024 League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division season.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins from Sion Swifts in the NIFL where she has impressed alongside her Bit O’Red team-mate Kelly Crompton. McGlynn is the fifth new signing alongside Crompton, Muireann Devaney, Kelsey Munroe and Yvonne Hedigan.

The Raphoe native signed for Sion Swifts at 16 and was also involved in Republic of Ireland Under 17 and Under 19 squads.

She has also featured for the Irish College’s team, and enjoyed four years playing college football in the United States.

