Cllr Liam Doherty will not seek re-election to Donegal County Council

The Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District Cllr Liam Doherty has confirmed he will not be standing in the local elections in June.

The Convoy based Sinn Fein councillor said it has been an honour to represent the district since he was first elected in 2014, but he believes this is the right time to stand aside and allow someone else to come forward to continue the work.

Cllr Doherty confirmed he does intend to see out the rest of my mandate, and pledged to work hard for the people who elected him until the last day of the term.

Paying tribute, Deputy Pearse Doherty said it was always a pleasure having Liam Doherty on the campaign trail, describing him as a is a very hands-on councillor, who was never afraid to roll up his sleeves and get stuck in.

Cllr Doherty says while he will continue working in the community, it’s time for new blood in the district………………

SF statement in full –

Sinn Féin TD for Donegal, Pearse Doherty, has paid tribute to colleague and friend Liam Doherty who has today announced that he will not seek re-election to Donegal County Council.

Deputy Doherty has thanked Liam for his dedication to his local community and his public service. He has also remarked on the huge contribution he has made to the party in Donegal.

Speaking today, Councillor Liam Doherty said: “I wish to inform you that I will not be standing in the upcoming local election to Donegal County Council.

“It has been an honour to represent my local area since I was first elected in 2014 but I feel the upcoming election is the right time to stand aside and allow someone else to come forward to continue the work I have done.

“I do intend to see out the rest of my mandate and will work hard for the people who elected me until the last day of the term. As councillor for the past ten years, I’ve been able to work closely with the various different community groups, residents and businesses located in the region to help promote and develop the area. I’ve managed to deliver a number of important initiatives and projects for the area in that time.

I also hope that I was able to bring a strong republican voice to Donegal County Council.

Throughout the past year, I have also taken great pride in my role as Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District. “It’s been a real privilege to have had the opportunity to represent the Finn Valley and surrounding area and I’ll work to help my party colleagues who will seek a mandate in the coming months to continue the work.

Sinn Féin and Irish republicanism have been a massive part of my life and nothing will change in this regard. I will turn my attention to party activism and seek to support my community however I can.

From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who has helped me in any way throughout my time fighting elections and as an elected representative.”

Teachta Pearse Doherty said:

“I want to thank Liam for the huge contribution he has made as a Sinn Féin councillor for the Finn Valley and surrounding area over the past 10 years. Liam is a committed and hard-working public representative and has been since first winning his seat in the 2014 local election.

He served as Deputy Cathaoirleach with distinction before going on to be the current Cathaoirleach of the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.

He is a very hands-on councillor, who is never afraid to roll up his sleeves and get stuck in. You could always feel the respect people have for him and his work-ethic on the doorsteps, and it was always great to have Liam join me in my own campaigns.

He has also been a driving force behind the party’s success in the county and we could not have grown the party to what it is today without him. For that, the party are eternally grateful. I wish Liam and his family the very best in the future and I have no doubt that Liam will continue to be a dedicated and valuable member of the party.”