Donegal parent concerned over cuts to SET allocation

A Donegal parent fears if cuts to the allocation of Special Education Teachers goes ahead not just those students with complex needs will be impacted.

The Department of Education has removed the criteria for ‘complex needs’ in its allocation of additional resources to schools which will come into effect in the next school year.

Emma Bradley is a National School Principal and a parent of a child with special needs. She told the Nine til Noon Show that its vital all resources are afforded to pupils: