McConalogue confident over future of Raphoe counselling service

Minister, Charlie McConalogue says he is hopeful that provisions can be put in place to ensure that the Raphoe Counselling Service will be maintained.

In a statement, he says he’s been liaising with Junior Minister Mary Butler, on this matter over the last number of weeks, and TUSLA, HSE Mental Health andHSE Primary Care Services met with Raphoe Counselling Services on Tuesday of this week.

According to Minister Butler, it was a positive meeting with agreement that Raphoe Counselling Service would provide the HSE with a proposal over the coming days that identifies all of the needs in the interim and long term.

A further meetingis scheduled for Wednesday, February 14th. Minister McConalogue says he has also liaised directly with the Bishop Alan McGuckian and will continue to liaise with Minister Butler as these meetings continue.”