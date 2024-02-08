Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Medals for Inishowen pullers at World Indoors in Sweden

Cockhill

It’s been a solid opening day for the Inishowen pullers at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Sweden.

The first medal of the competition came in the 680kilo weight this morning.

Cockhill took a silver medal. They won the opening end in the final against Monnickendam but the Dutch would win the next two ends to take the gold.

Clonmany B women had a superb first day as they took gold in the 480 junior category.

The Clonmany B men just missed out on a bronze medal losing their 600kilo play off to a team from Chinese Taipei.

Thursday and Friday’s action sees the clubs battle for medals and titles while on Saturday and Sunday is the International competitions.

Pullers from Cockhill, Carndonagh and Clonmany will be representing Ireland this coming weekend

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday February 8th

8 February 2024
pastoral centre
News, Top Stories

McConalogue confident over future of Raphoe counselling service

8 February 2024
metthursfeb8
News, Top Stories

Yellow Snow and Ice Warning extended until 8pm this evening

8 February 2024
Leo Weds Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says he doesn’t believe a United Ireland is imminent

8 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday February 8th

8 February 2024
pastoral centre
News, Top Stories

McConalogue confident over future of Raphoe counselling service

8 February 2024
metthursfeb8
News, Top Stories

Yellow Snow and Ice Warning extended until 8pm this evening

8 February 2024
Leo Weds Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says he doesn’t believe a United Ireland is imminent

8 February 2024
liamdoherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Liam Doherty will not seek re-election to Donegal County Council

8 February 2024
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

8 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube