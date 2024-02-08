Medals for Inishowen pullers at World Indoors in Sweden

It’s been a solid opening day for the Inishowen pullers at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Sweden.

The first medal of the competition came in the 680kilo weight this morning.

Cockhill took a silver medal. They won the opening end in the final against Monnickendam but the Dutch would win the next two ends to take the gold.

Clonmany B women had a superb first day as they took gold in the 480 junior category.

The Clonmany B men just missed out on a bronze medal losing their 600kilo play off to a team from Chinese Taipei.

Thursday and Friday’s action sees the clubs battle for medals and titles while on Saturday and Sunday is the International competitions.

Pullers from Cockhill, Carndonagh and Clonmany will be representing Ireland this coming weekend