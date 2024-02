People in Donegal had the lowest disposable income in 2021.

Data from the CSO shows it was just over €19,500 – 21% below the state average.

In contrast, Dublin had the highest level of disposable income. Just over €27,900 was the average in the capital.

The midlands and border counties see consistently lower levels of disposable income.

John Daly, economist with the Northern & Western regional assembly, says there are major disparities when it comes to wealth across the country………