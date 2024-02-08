Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear from a women who opposes Trigender women being allowed to compete in women’s GAA and later we hear concerns that the new Donegal County Development Plan could limit where local people can build:

We have a special feature on Epilepsy ahead of International Epilepsy Day and we highlight concerns over a reduction in SET hours in schools:

We chat about home births and here from Roma who is one of 19 siblings, there’s details of an event to discuss next months referendums and there’s news of a petition to stop children’s access to online pornography: