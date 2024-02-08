Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear from a women who opposes Trigender women being allowed to compete in women’s GAA and later we hear concerns that the new Donegal County Development Plan could limit where local people can build:

We have a special feature on Epilepsy ahead of International Epilepsy Day and we highlight concerns over a reduction in SET hours in schools:

We chat about home births and here from Roma who is one of 19 siblings, there’s details of an event to discuss next months referendums and there’s news of a petition to stop children’s access to online pornography:

Top Stories

liamdoherty
News, Top Stories

Cllr Liam Doherty will not seek re-election to Donegal County Council

8 February 2024
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

8 February 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 February 2024
Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Renters are being fleeced’ – Deputy Pearse Doherty

8 February 2024
