Public meeting being held to discuss redevelopment of former Reformed Presbyterian Church in Milford

A public meeting is to be held in Milford next week to discuss the redevelopment of the former Reformed Presbyterian Church.

The Milford and District Resource Centre received the building from the Reformed Presbyterian congregation in Milford in November 2022 and grants secured have allowed it to partially reopen.

A €200,000 private donation has been made towards the restoration of the former Church which is now known as the Gallowglass Community Centre which will go towards carrying out key repairs and development works to enlarge and secure additional community space in Milford.

The findings of a conservation plan, feasibility study and public consultation will be presented will be presented at the meeting at the centre on Monday at 7pm.

Declan Meehan, Manager of MDRC is inviting people to come along: