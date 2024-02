Renters are being fleeced.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty who was responding in the Dail today to figures published by the Residential Tenancies Board which show a large increase in the cost of rent for new tenancies in Donegal which is currently €987.

He urged Finance Minister Michael McGrath to introduce a three year rent freeze.

Deputy Doherty says rents are spiralling out of control: