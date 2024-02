Tory Island will be without a nurse for the coming week.

The HSE has confirmed that the nursing service will be unavailable until February 14th.

A review of all planned nursing activities has taken place.

The HSE says mainland PHN Services has been made available for any queries or nursing requirements that may arise over the coming days and local GPs, pharmacies, NoWDOC and the Coast Guard have been advised of the nurse’s absence.

The HSE wish to apologise for any inconvenience at this time.