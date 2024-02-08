Yellow Snow and Ice Warning extended until 8pm this evening

Met Eireann has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Donegal until 8 o’clock this evening.

Sleet and snow may lead to some accumulations, particularly on higher ground, with a chance of hardous travelling conditions, poor visibilityand ice on untreated surfaces.

The warning, which was to have expired at 3pm will now remain in effect until 8pm.

Meanwhile, a similar warning issued by the Met Office for the six counties of Northern Ireland remains in effect until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.