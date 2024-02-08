Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Yellow Snow and Ice Warning extended until 8pm this evening

Met Eireann has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Donegal until 8 o’clock this evening.

Sleet and snow may lead to some accumulations, particularly on higher ground, with a chance of hardous travelling conditions, poor visibilityand ice on untreated surfaces.

The warning, which was to have expired at 3pm will now remain in effect until 8pm.

Meanwhile, a similar warning issued by the Met Office for the six counties of Northern Ireland remains in effect until 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

News, Sport, Farm News, and Obituaries on Thursday February 8th

McConalogue confident over future of Raphoe counselling service

Yellow Snow and Ice Warning extended until 8pm this evening

Taoiseach says he doesn’t believe a United Ireland is imminent

