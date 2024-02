Inishowen Councillor Jack Murray has been selected by Sinn Fein’s Buncrana cumann to contest this year’s local elections.

Councillor Murray was co-opted onto Donegal County Council in 2011 and re-elected in 2014 and 2019.

He says he wants to continue to fight for the area to reach its potential.

Further Sinn Féin candidates across Inishowen are expected to be confirmed in the coming days.