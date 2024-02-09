Clonmany secure silvers at World Tug of War

It’s been another good day for Clonmany pullers at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Sweden.

Following on from their junior 480kg gold yesterday, the Clonmany women took silver on Friday morning in the u23 500kg.

The Donegal side lost to Abadino of the Basque Country in final.

The men of Clonmany would also pick up silver medals in the 560kg Open Club competition.

The Inishowen boys would be pipped to the gold by Bete Gazte another team from the Basque Country.

Pullers from Cockhill, Carndonagh and Clonmany will be representing Ireland in the International competitions on Saturday and Sunday.

Medal winners in the opening two days of competition.

Thursday

Gold Junior 480kg – Clonmany B Women

Silver 680kg – Cockhill

Friday

Silver U23 500kg – Clonmany B Women

Silver 560kg – Clonmany B Men