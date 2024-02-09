Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry City confirm Paul Hegarty as Assistant Manager

Photo Stephen Doherty

Derry City FC have announced Paul Hegarty as our new assistant manager.

The Donegal man has enjoyed plenty of success at the club during his career and was of course a pivotal member of our treble winning squad.

Former Finn Harps Manager Hegarty takes the place of Paddy McLaughlin who left the club by mutual consent after less than a year in the position.

With the new season just a week away, Ruaidhri Higgins will no doubt be glad to now have his backroom team complete.

“I’m delighted to be working with Paul and he’ll bring a wealth of experience to our group”, said the City boss.

“I know from previous experience that he brings an unbelieveable work ethic and knowledge of this league and its players.

“Paul will be of great support to me going forward and this is a club that has always been very close to his heart.

“He brings real intelligence to his work and and I’m looking forward to tapping into that.

“He has enjoyed success here in the past, both as a player, and then as assistant to Stephen Kenny, and we’ll do everything in our power to bring more in the future.”

For his part, the new man said he was just looking forward to getting going ahead of the new season.

“I’m delighted to be back and I’m fairly sure everybody knows what this club means to me.

“I’m here to do whatever I can to help Ruaidhri and the players and it’s a challenge I’m really looking forward to.”

Top Stories

litter
News, Audio, Top Stories

County Councils to use CCTV to prosecute for littering at black spots

9 February 2024
IMG_4098
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hopes for renovation to Gweedore hotel as planning permission submitted

9 February 2024
Mica House 8
News, Audio, Top Stories

MEP Markey makes recommendations on European Parliament report on defective concrete block crisis

9 February 2024
Veritas
News, Top Stories

Veritas to close down

9 February 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

