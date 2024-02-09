Detectives issue specific appeal as investigation into murder of Blake Newland continues

Detectives have made a specific appeal for information today, one week on from the murder of Blake Newland in Limavady.

A 53 year old man meanwhile, is due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court today charged with the 17 year old’s murder.

The teenager was stabbed multiple times in the Woodland Walk area of Limavady on Friday night last and later died from his injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson says the teenager’s death has left a community in shock and loved ones bereft.

DCI Gibson is appealing for specific footage, whether CCTV, mobile phone, or dash cam footage from anyone who was in the Woodland Walk area of Limavady on February 2nd between 8.30pm and 9.50pm and who captured the fatal attack or an earlier altercation to share it with police.

The footage can be uploaded to the PSNI’s Major Incident Public Portal.