A Donegal Deputy has today repeated calls for the TV Licence fee to be abolished.

It comes after the Tanaiste suggested using Revenue to collect the TV Licence charge which could lead to a drop from its current €160 price.

The government has committed to addressing the future of public service broadcasting funding, with two commissioned reports into RTE due later this month.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy Pearse Doherty said studies point to another funding source being used: