People in Donegal spend least amount on flowers on Valentine’s Day

People in Donegal spend the least on flowers for Valentine’s Day.

The latest AIB Spend Trend reveals people from Donegal spent just €37 on flowers for their Valentine.

Spending is also limited in the county in jewellery shops ahead of the big day with the average spend €64 – one of the lowest in the country and €40 is being spent by people getting done up in hair salons, barbers and beauticians.

Cinema dates and bowling alley visits have been found to be the most popular on Valentine’s Day.

Data shows spending in cinemas was up 86% on Valentine’s Day last year and 73% more was spent in bowling alleys, when compared to other three Tuesdays last February.

Online spending on flowers peaked on February 13th, while in-store spending in flower shops was the highest between 4pm and 5pm on the 14th.

