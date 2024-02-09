Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel this morning is Deputy Pearse Doherty, Cllr Rena Donaghey and Richard Logue – topics include the make-up of the next government, transgender people in sport and the TV license fee:

We have advice on managing money, bullying in the workplace and hear how women are twice as likely to be carrying out unpaid care:

Michael and Fionnuala are in studio for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

