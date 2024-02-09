Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Pringle tells Dail lack of reference to Donegal in NDP reports is “concerning”

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohue told the Dail today that the government remains committed to the A5 project, and will shortly be publishing funding proposals to shore up the restoration of the Northern Executive and Assembly.

He was being questioned by Donegal TD Thomas Pringle during a discussion on the government’s commitment to funding projects in Donegal under the National Development Plan.

When the minister mentioned a number of projects underway in the county, Deputy Pringle said there was very little reference to Donegal in official updates, and some of the projects listed are already finished.

He said that raises questions about the plan’s commitment to the county.

Minister Donohoe said funding decisions are not based on geography…….

 

You hear the full exchange here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

simoncoveney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Enterprise Minister meeting North’s Economy Minister today

9 February 2024
Dementia
News, Audio

Dementia: Understand Together – Anna Mc Tiernan

9 February 2024
TV
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy repeats calls for TV Licence fee to be abolished

9 February 2024
arranmore lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI carry out medical evacuation

9 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

simoncoveney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Enterprise Minister meeting North’s Economy Minister today

9 February 2024
Dementia
News, Audio

Dementia: Understand Together – Anna Mc Tiernan

9 February 2024
TV
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy repeats calls for TV Licence fee to be abolished

9 February 2024
arranmore lifeboat
News, Top Stories

Arranmore RNLI carry out medical evacuation

9 February 2024
grianan of aileach
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW agrees to extend Grianan of Aileach opening hours

9 February 2024
Killybegs
News, Audio, Top Stories

€5 million investment announced for Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre

9 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube