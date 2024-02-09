Pringle tells Dail lack of reference to Donegal in NDP reports is “concerning”

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohue told the Dail today that the government remains committed to the A5 project, and will shortly be publishing funding proposals to shore up the restoration of the Northern Executive and Assembly.

He was being questioned by Donegal TD Thomas Pringle during a discussion on the government’s commitment to funding projects in Donegal under the National Development Plan.

When the minister mentioned a number of projects underway in the county, Deputy Pringle said there was very little reference to Donegal in official updates, and some of the projects listed are already finished.

He said that raises questions about the plan’s commitment to the county.

Minister Donohoe said funding decisions are not based on geography…….

