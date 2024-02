The Tanaiste says he’s open to having Revenue collect the TV licence fee, with a reduction in the cost of it a realistic prospect.

Micheal Martin admits however there is political concern around the idea, but he’s unequivocal in saying that people should pay the fee.

As it stands, it costs 160 euro a year for homes and businesses, and if you’re over 70, you get it for free under the Household Benefits package.

Speaking in Chicago, the Tanaiste outlined how it would work if Revenue took over: