Tanaiste responds to criticism from Midlands NW MEP

The Fianna Fail leader hasn’t confirmed if any women will be on its European Election ticket, following criticism from a Fine Gael MEP.

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh said “male, pale and stale is a very common theme” after the party selected its third 56-year-old man to run for a seat in Brussels.

Barry Cowen, Billy Kelleher and Barry Andrews are the names confirmed, with MEP Walsh saying “the fact a Government party has only selected three men, well that’s on them.”

Tanaiste Michael Martin’s defended his party’s decision, but stopped short of saying if Fianna Fail’s upcoming candidates could be women: