Tanaiste responds to criticism from Midlands NW MEP

The Fianna Fail leader hasn’t confirmed if any women will be on its European Election ticket, following criticism from a Fine Gael MEP.

Midlands North West MEP Maria Walsh said “male, pale and stale is a very common theme” after the party selected its third 56-year-old man to run for a seat in Brussels.

Barry Cowen, Billy Kelleher and Barry Andrews are the names confirmed, with MEP Walsh saying “the fact a Government party has only selected three men, well that’s on them.”

Tanaiste Michael Martin’s defended his party’s decision, but stopped short of saying if Fianna Fail’s upcoming candidates could be women:

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 February 2024
Roses Flowers
News, Top Stories

People in Donegal spend least amount on flowers on Valentine’s Day

9 February 2024
blake newland
News, Top Stories

Detectives issue specific appeal as investigation into murder of Blake Newland continues

9 February 2024
mariawalsh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste responds to criticism from Midlands NW MEP

9 February 2024
