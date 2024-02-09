Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Veritas to close down

Religious publisher and retailer Veritas is set to close by the end of this year, including it’s Letterkenny branch.

The company, whose headquarters are based in Abbey Street in Dublin, employs over eighty people.

Veritas says the decision to wind down follows a significant and sustained business downturn in recent years.

In a statement, the Catholic Bishops described the announcement as very sad news for Veritas employees, as well as customers and friends of Veritas throughout the country and beyond.

