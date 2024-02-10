Awards for Donegal ladies footballers – and coach of the year

Five Donegal players have been the recipients of Ulster Post Primary Schools All-Star awards.

They are Katie Dowds and Abigail Temple Asokuh of St. Columba’s College, Rhiana McColgan, Crana College, Ulitah Boyle, Pobalscoil na Rosann and Aisling O’Neill of Carndonagh Community School.

The awards banquet was held at Kelly’s Inn, Ballygawley.

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Aine Reilly (above) from St. Mary’s Convoy was presented with her Club Coach of the Year award by Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, and Mr. Martin Clancy, Senior Marketing Manager, Glenveagh Homes, at the 2023 Glenveagh Homes LGFA National Volunteer of the Year awards ceremony at Croke Park Stadium.