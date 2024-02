Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle was riding in Australia earlier today in the €2 million Inglis Millennium 1100m race at the Randwick track.

He finished seventh of 15 on board the 9-1 shot Odinson for trainer Ciaron Maher – and that position was still worth more than £10,000 sterling in prizemoney

The winner Was the 9/5 favourite Fully Lit.

The young Letterkenny jockey has had a number of victories in Australia, with the first one being back in December.