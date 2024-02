More medals are heading back to Inishowen following the latest success by an Irish team at the World Indoor Tug of War Championships in Sweden.

On Saturday afternoon, the men’s senior Irish team – which was made up a members of several clubs, including Cockhill, Carndonagh and Clonmany – took bronze in the 600kg category.

They finished third behind the Basque Country and winners Chinese Taipei.

They defeated Northern Ireland to get the bronze.