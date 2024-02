Institute were held to a scoreless draw away to Ballinamallard in their NIFL Championship clash, and in doing so lost top spot in the league.

They are now one point behind a rampant Dundela who thumped second from bottom Dergview 5-1.

It was another bad day at the office for the Tyrone side whose score was an own goal.

In the top flight, Larne are top with Linfield second.