DCI John Caldwell

A 44-year-old man has appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court today, charged with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell outside a Leisure Centre in Omagh in February last year.

Alan Lundy, from Flax Street in Belfast appeared via video link at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court, charged with attempted murder, directing terrorism and preparation of terrorist acts.

He is due in court again in Omagh on February 27th