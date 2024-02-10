Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Murphy looks ahead to new season after pre-season win over Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps rounded off their pre-season fixtures with a 2-1 defeat of neighbours Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

Patrick Ferry scored twice for the Donegal side as they came from behind following an early strike for Rovers from Wilson Waweru.

After the game, Daire Bonner spoke with Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy (pictured above with his assistant Kevin McHugh) about the pre-season games, his squad, and his thoughts about the First Division campaign which begins for Harps next Saturday away to Longford Town.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

john caldwell
News, Top Stories

Man charged in connection with Caldwell attack appears in court

10 February 2024
Cllr Rena Donaghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donaghey says gaps between Long Term Leasing and Rental Allowance schemes must be bridged

10 February 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with water outages in Manorcunningham, Newtowncunningham and Donegal Town

10 February 2024
John Bruton
News, Audio, Top Stories

State funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton taking place today

10 February 2024
Advertisement

Related News

john caldwell
News, Top Stories

Man charged in connection with Caldwell attack appears in court

10 February 2024
Cllr Rena Donaghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donaghey says gaps between Long Term Leasing and Rental Allowance schemes must be bridged

10 February 2024
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann dealing with water outages in Manorcunningham, Newtowncunningham and Donegal Town

10 February 2024
John Bruton
News, Audio, Top Stories

State funeral of former Taoiseach John Bruton taking place today

10 February 2024
dungannon-court-house-4
News, Top Stories

Man charged with attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell

10 February 2024
421964966_800393492126924_457595215439582728_n
News, Top Stories

Derry and Strabane domestic abuse safety programme enters second year

10 February 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube