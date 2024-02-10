Murphy looks ahead to new season after pre-season win over Sligo Rovers

Finn Harps rounded off their pre-season fixtures with a 2-1 defeat of neighbours Sligo Rovers at Finn Park.

Patrick Ferry scored twice for the Donegal side as they came from behind following an early strike for Rovers from Wilson Waweru.

After the game, Daire Bonner spoke with Finn Harps manager Darren Murphy (pictured above with his assistant Kevin McHugh) about the pre-season games, his squad, and his thoughts about the First Division campaign which begins for Harps next Saturday away to Longford Town.