Shamrock Rovers will once again be the favourites to win the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title for 2024.

The new season gets underway next weekend and Derry City, runners-up last season, will be hoping to mount a big challenge.

Derry open their account with a match against a Drogheda United side who have posed them a few problems in the past couple of seasons.

City manager Ruairdhri Higgins spoke to Oisin Langan at the media event in Dublin ahead of the start of the new campaign.