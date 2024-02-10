Over 16,000 on waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital

The latest National Treatment Purchase Fund Hospital Waiting List data is out.

As of the end of January, there were 679,247 patients on the active hospital waiting lists in Ireland almost 14,500 of those are outpatients of Letterkenny University Hospital.

Over 12,500 are adults, while 1,919 are children.

In adults the longest waiting list is in respiratory medicine, while children are waiting the longest for ENT related procedures.



Meanwhile there are 1,537 on active inpatient waiting lists.

44 are children while the remainder are adults.

For both children and adults, general surgery has the longest inpatient waiting list at Letterkenny University Hospital.

