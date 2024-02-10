Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Reaction: Mickey McCann and Johnny McGarvey’s verdict as Derry beat Donegal

Photo Geraldine Diver

Donegal manager Mickey McCann(pictured above) always knew that Derry would be a stiff test for his side in their Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B game in Letterkenny. The fact that Donegal were missing a few key players was also a factor as they were beaten 2-22 to 0-19.

Speaking to Ryan Ferry, McCann was pleased enough overall given the quality of the opposition, but felt they could have been ahead at the break instead of going in level.

Derry manager Johnny McGarvey also spoke with Ryan Ferry and was happy enough with the seven point win, but felt they had made hard work of things, especially in the first half.

 

